AMRI Plans To Close Wales API Facility

Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) intends to close its Holywell, Wales, facility, which provides process development and small-scale production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). AMRI acquired the plant, formerly a company called Excelsyn, in 2010. “The original strategy for the Holywell site has been to act as a conduit between Europe and the U.S.,” CEO William S. Marth says. “However, the site has not been able to do this in a way that maximizes value for our customers and shareholders.” The closure could cost 64 jobs.
