Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 23, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 8

Cover image:

Volume 93 | Issue 8
Environment

When Chemicals Became Weapons Of War

The release of poison gas 100 years ago changed the face of World War I and gave humanity a new weapon of mass destruction

Pittcon 2015 In New Orleans

The Big Easy will host more than 17,000 attendees at annual conference and expo on lab science

Fine Chemicals Firms Go Beyond Pharma

Suppliers broaden their chemistry offerings through R&D, collaborations, and acquisitions

  • Physical Chemistry

    Aromaticity By Any Other Name

    C&EN Online Exclusive: Chemists discuss the merits of the unbridled use of the concept of aromaticity

  • Business

    Syros Takes On Super-Enhancers

    The biotech firm is identifying—and taking out—cancer cells’ most important gene regulators

  • Safety

    Boosting Safety At Chemical Facilities

    EPA weighs new approaches to process safety management

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Aromaticity For All

Chemists argue over how the sacred concept of aromaticity should be invoked

Business & Policy Concentrates

