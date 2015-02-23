Al-Mady Steps Down As SABIC Chief

Mohamed Al-Mady is departing after more than 15 years at the helm of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. Al-Mady has been appointed to head Saudi Arabia’s Military Industries Corp., which oversees the country’s production of military equipment. Al-Mady has led SABIC since 1998, transforming it from a regional petrochemical maker into a global giant. Yousef Abdullah Al-Benyan, who has been SABIC’s head of corporate finance since January, will be acting CEO.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter