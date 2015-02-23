Awarding Educators

In her editorial, Bibiana Campos Seijo seems surprised that modern university chemistry disfavors teaching, focusing instead on research activities (C&EN, Jan. 12, page 2). How can this be, she laments.
This shouldn’t surprise anyone, especially someone entrenched in the ACS hierarchy. I speak here of ACS’s mantra, “Education is a priority.” Yet the vast majority of ACS awards are for research progress. Of the few extant awards for teaching, how many are for teaching excellence at four-year Ph.D.-granting institutions?
Steven A. Hardinger
Los Angeles
