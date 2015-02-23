Companies Invest In Plasticizers

Two chemical makers are expanding output of plasticizer raw materials. Taiwan’s CPC and Japan’s KH Neochem have joined to build a 180,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Taiwan for isononyl alcohol, a raw material for the plasticizer diisononyl phthalate. The partners say the facility will cost $400 million and open in 2019. Meanwhile, Germany’s Evonik Industries says it has developed a new ligand, OxoPhos 64i, that will improve the efficiency of its plasticizer alcohol manufacturing in Marl, Germany. The company produces isononyl alcohol and 2-propylheptanol at the site.
