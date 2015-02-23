Defense Energy Use Dropped 45% Since 1975

The Department of Energy says energy use at Department of Defense installations and operations has dropped from 1.36 to 0.75 quadrillion Btu between 1975 and 2013. The decline was achieved through energy conservation, efficiency, renewable energy, and advanced technology. Simultaneously, DOD has lessened its dependence on commercial power grids because of their vulnerability to disruption from aging infrastructure, weather, and direct attack. Of the military services, the Army uses 34% of DOD installation energy, and the Air Force burns the largest portion of operational energy at 53%. The department has also invested in generating energy in operational areas rather than facing threats from transporting fuel long distances. The total share of federal government energy use attributed to DOD fell from 87% in 1975 to 78% in 2013—the lowest share on record, DOE reports. According to DOD, the effort behind this strategy “supports the department’s strategic goals and the nation’s energy security goals.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter