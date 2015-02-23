Dementia Charity Readies R&D Network

Research charity Alzheimer’s Research UK has put $46 million toward the launch of Drug Discovery Alliance, a network of academic institutes devoted to early-stage dementia R&D. The first three universities to sign on are the Universities of Cambridge and Oxford and University College London. Each institute will have a chief scientific officer who will work with academic scientists and the charity’s in-house research team. The charity aims to woo 90 world-class researchers into the field over the next five years.
