Dow Partners On Plastics-To-Oil

Dow Chemical and partners have concluded a pilot program to convert hard-to-recycle plastic waste into synthetic crude oil. Under the program, 26,000 households of Citrus Heights, Calif., were provided purple bags for disposing of items such as frozen food bags and candy wrappers that the town doesn’t recycle. Agilyx, a partner in the program, converted the 6,000 lb of waste collected into 512 gal of synthetic crude oil. “We gained significant knowledge regarding an alternative method that complements plastics recycling,” says Greg Jozwiak, a Dow plastics executive.
