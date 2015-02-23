Federal Rules Overwhelm Universities

Federal rules governing higher education impose an extreme burden that is continuing to expand, according to a new report. “Colleges and universities find themselves enmeshed in a jungle of red tape, facing rules that are often confusing and difficult to comply with,” says the report from the Task Force on Federal Regulation of Higher Education. The task force was commissioned by a bipartisan group of senators, including Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.), who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions Committee. Alexander has expressed interest in lessening administrative burdens as part of this year’s expected reauthorization of the Higher Education Act. Among the many overly burdensome regulations that the task force identified were financial responsibility standards, campus crime reporting, and accreditation. “We are optimistic that Congress will take a serious look at peeling back and consolidating many of the regulations cited in the report,” says M. Peter McPherson, president of the Association of Public & Land-grant Universities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter