Intrexon To Acquire Protein Drug Firm

Intrexon will pay $60 million in cash and stock to acquire the biopharmaceutical firm ActoGenix. Based in Ghent, Belgium, ActoGenix engineers food-grade Lactococcus lactis microbes it calls ActoBiotics to secrete therapeutic proteins in the oral and gastrointestinal tract. Now in clinical trials, the company’s AG013 delivers a peptide for preventing and controlling oral mucositis; AG014 secretes an anti-TNFα antibody to treat inflammatory bowel disease. Intrexon applies its synthetic biology capabilities to create cellular and gene therapies and to produce active ingredients.
