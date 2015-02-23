Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

New Procedure Aids Artemisinin Synthesis

Hydrogenation method helps close a gap between biosynthesis and continuous chemical synthesis of antimalaria drugs

by Stephen K. Ritter
February 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

The natural product artemisinin and its derivatives are the most effective treatments in the fight against malaria. A new general hydrogenation procedure by C. Oliver Kappe and coworkers of the University of Graz, in Austria, could help eliminate a bottleneck in the synthesis of the drugs (Chem. Eur. J. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/chem.201406439). Artemisinin is currently made two ways: by a semisynthetic route starting from the intermediate artemisinic acid produced by engineered yeast, and by a continuous-flow process starting with the intermediate dihydroartemisinic acid. An efficient large-scale method for reducing artemisinic acid to dihydroartemisinic acid has been a missing link. Kappe’s team developed a catalyst-free flow reactor method to generate diimide (N2H2) in situ from inexpensive hydrazine hydrate (N2H4•H2O) and O2 and use it as a reagent for the hydrogenation of artemisinic acid. The procedure avoids the need for H2 and a precious-metal catalyst—typically used in hydrogenations—and leaves N2 as the only by-product.

A reaction scheme showing flow synthesis of dihydroartemisinic acid.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flow chemistry tames allenyllithium
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sodium Borohydride Goes With The Flow

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE