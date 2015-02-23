Pharmatech Returns To TPG Fold

Actavis is selling its drug manufacturing and R&D unit Aptalis Pharmaceutical Technologies, also known as Pharmatech, to the private investment firm TPG. Aptalis came into the Actavis fold through its $25 billion acquisition of Forest Laboratories, which had bought Aptalis from TPG in January 2014. The sale, for an undisclosed sum, comes as Actavis plans for an expanded manufacturing network stemming from its pending $66 billion acquisition of Allergan. Other parts of Aptalis remain with Actavis.
