Pittcon 2015 In New Orleans

The Pittsburgh Conference on Analytical Chemistry & Applied Spectroscopy will be held on March 8–12 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Pittcon’s core focus is explicit in the conference name, with applications in fields including life sciences, drug discovery, food safety, nanotechnology, water and air analysis, and environmental science.

The conference, which annually attracts more than 17,000 attendees from industry, academia, and government from 90 countries worldwide, is sponsored by the Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh.

As of C&EN press time, Pittcon 2015 has about 900 exhibiting companies registered to appear at more than 1,600 booths. Some 2,000 technical presentations and more than 100 short courses are planned.

All conference information, including details about registration and housing, is on the Web at pittcon.org. Registration for the entire conference costs $350, and one-day registration is $175. The cost for full-time students with a valid ID is $60 for the entire conference.

The American Chemical Society’s Division of Analytical Chemistry is again providing programming at Pittcon. Its invited symposia are titled “ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science,” “Analytical Advances Using Ion Chemistry for Mass Spectrometry,” “Analytical Challenges in the World-Wide Import/Export of Agricultural Commodities,” “Applications of Analytical & Radiochemistry for Harsh Environments,” “Fieldable MS for Environmental & National Security Applications,” “New Voices in Separation Science: Up & Coming Scientists from Industry, Government & Academia,” “Novel Teaching Approaches in Chemical Separations & Analysis,” “Silica Nanoparticles in Analytical Chemistry,” and “Using Microfluidics To Automate Flow Biology.” An analytical poster session will be offered on Monday, March 9.

Naomi J. Halas, Stanley C. Moore Professor of Electrical & Computer Engineering at Rice University, will deliver the Wallace H. Coulter Plenary Lecture at 4:30 PM on Sunday, March 8. Her talk is titled “Plasmonics: Shedding Light on Cross-Cutting Science & Technologies.” A free mixer will follow the lecture.

The 26th James L. Waters Annual Symposium will take place at 1:30 PM on Monday, March 9, and will cover thermal analysis instrumentation from its early development through commercialization and application. The speakers will be Bryan Bilyeu, assistant professor of chemistry at Xavier University of Louisiana; Roger Lee Blaine, retired principal scientist for TA Instruments; Robert L. Danley, a fellow scientist at TA Instruments; and Kevin P. Menard, product manager for mechanical analysis at PerkinElmer.

Conferee networking sessions, which are free to all registered attendees, will provide a forum for participants to meet other people with similar interests, share experiences regarding new technology, and brainstorm ideas. These two-hour facilitated sessions enable conferees and exhibitors to discuss topics of mutual interest or solve problems specific to certain instrumentation. There is no need to sign up in advance.

PITTCON AT A GLANCE ◾ Dates: March 8–12

◾ Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans

◾ Information contacts: Program, program@pittcon.org; Exposition, expo@pittcon.org; General Information, info@pittcon.org

◾ Website: pittcon.org

EXPOSITION. The exposition provides attendees with hands-on access to instrumentation, laboratory apparatuses, and other lab-related products and services. Hours are 9 AM to 5 PM on Monday, March 9, through Wednesday, March 11, and 9 AM to 3 PM on Thursday, March 12.

AWARDS. At Pittcon, 14 awards will be presented to recognize scientists who have made outstanding contributions to analytical chemistry and applied spectroscopy.

ABB-sponsored Bomem-Michelson Award: David Jonas, a professor of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Colorado.

ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry Award for Young Investigators in Separation Science: Dwight Stoll, an associate professor of chemistry at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minn.

Charles N. Reilley Award of the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry: Hubert Girault, a professor of physical and analytical chemistry at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne.

Chromatography Forum of Delaware Valley Dal Nogare Award: Mark R. Schure, chief technology officer at Kroungold Analytical and adjunct professor of chemical engineering at the University of Delaware.

Technical Program The ACS Division of Analytical Chemistry, Analitica Latin America, the Association of Laboratory Managers, the Chemical Heritage Foundation, the Chinese American Chromatography Association, the Coblentz Society, the International Association of Environmental Analytical Chemistry, the Japan Analytical Instruments Manufacturers’ Association, the Professionals’ Network in Advanced Instrumentation Society, the Royal Society of Chemistry, the Society for Applied Spectroscopy, and the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry are all programming partners for Pittcon. Five days’ worth of invited symposia, workshops, and oral and poster sessions will provide comprehensive coverage of the latest developments in analytical chemistry, applied spectroscopy, bioanalysis, food sciences, life sciences, and related disciplines. Symposia are planned in broad subject areas, including the following:

Art/Archaeology

Atomic Spectroscopy/Elemental Analysis

Bioanalytical

Biomedical

Biospectroscopy

Education/Teaching

Electrochemistry

Environmental

Fluorescence/Luminescence

Food Safety

Fuels, Energy & Petrochemical

General Interest

Homeland Security/Forensics

Liquid Chromatography

Magnetic Resonance

Molecular Spectroscopy

Nanotechnology

Neurochemistry

Pharmaceutical

Proteomics & Other “Omics”

Safety

Separation Sciences

Vibrational Spectroscopy

LCGC Lifetime Achievement in Chromatography Award: Joseph Jack Kirkland, vice president of R&D at Advanced Materials Technology.

LCGC Emerging Leader in Chromatography Award: Caroline West, an associate professor of analytical chemistry at the University of Orleans, in France.

Pittcon Heritage Award: A. Blaine Bowman, director of Illumina in San Diego.

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award: Andrew G. Ewing, a professor of analytical chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology and the University of Gothenburg, both in Sweden.

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award: Ryan C. Bailey, an associate professor of chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award: Alfred G. Redfield, an emeritus professor of biochemistry and physics at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass.

Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry: John R. Yates III, Ernest W. Hahn Professor of Chemical Physiology and of Molecular & Cellular Neurobiology at Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla, Calif.

Robert Boyle Prize for Analytical Science Award of the Royal Society of Chemistry: Eric Bakker, chair of analytical chemistry at the University of Geneva.

Royce W. Murray Award from the Society for Electroanalytical Chemistry: Thomas Hamann, James Dye Professor of Materials Chemistry at Michigan State University in East Lansing.

Williams Wright Award from the Coblentz Society: Jagdeesh Bandekar, technical development leader at Dow Automotive Systems in Auburn Hills, Mich.

Nominations are also being solicited for four of Pittcon’s 2016 awards:

Pittsburgh Analytical Chemistry Award. The award includes a cash prize and reimbursement of travel costs to Pittcon. The honor recognizes significant contributions to the field of analytical chemistry, including the introduction of a significant technique, theory, or instrument, and the provision of exceptional training or a fertile environment for progress in analytical chemistry. Nominations are due by April 30.

Pittsburgh Spectroscopy Award. This award honors outstanding contributions in the field of applied spectroscopy. Nominations are due by March 31.

Pittsburgh Conference Achievement Award. This award recognizes outstanding achievements in analytical chemistry and/or applied spectroscopy. To be eligible for the 2016 award, nominees must have completed their Ph.D. on or after March 1, 2005. Nominations are due by April 24.

Ralph N. Adams Award in Bioanalytical Chemistry. This award recognizes significant contributions to the field of bioanalytical chemistry, broadly defined. The recipient will have introduced a significant technique, theory, instrument, or application important to the life sciences and have provided an exceptional environment to educate bioanalytical chemists. Nominations are due by May 1.

Visit the Pittcon website for more information about these awards.

EMPLOYMENT. Pittcon offers a free Employment Bureau service during the meeting. The bureau provides a venue for candidates to review active job openings and for employers to review candidate credentials and résumés. To qualify for this service, a participant must be registered either as a conferee or as an exhibitor for Pittcon 2015 and must also register as either a candidate or an employer. Candidates and employers are strongly encouraged to register for the Employment Bureau before Sunday, March 8.

Candidates and employers should bring their own computer or other devices for accessing the Internet and e-mail. Candidates must bring printed and electronic résumés in searchable pdf or Word format, preferably stored on a USB flash drive. The Employment Bureau will be located in Great Hall B & C. More details are available at pittcon.org/employment-bureau.