BASF, Yara Advance On Ammonia Plant

BASF and fertilizer maker Yara have revealed more details on their plan to build a 750,000-metric-ton-per-year ammonia plant on BASF’s site in Freeport, Texas. The partners say they will spend $600 million to build the facility, which will be 68% owned by Yara. Completion is set for the end of 2017. In addition, the two will get raw materials hydrogen and nitrogen from Praxair. BASF and Yara revealed the project in 2013 to take advantage of low-cost natural gas. BASF will use its share of the ammonia to make nylon, polyurethanes, and amines, while Yara will use its share to boost its presence in the U.S. fertilizer market.
