Persistence Pays Off In Studying Persistent Organic Pollutants

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09309-cover-lab4cxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09309-cover-lab4cxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 2, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 9

Decades-long campaign begins to reveal how these compounds cycle through and impact the environment

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 9
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Persistence Pays Off In Studying Persistent Organic Pollutants

249th ACS National Meeting

Denver, March 22–26

Two-for-One Deal In Solar Cells

Coupling electron donors and acceptors in single organic molecules might one day double device efficiency

  • ACS Meeting News

    Denver National Meeting Mania!

    C&EN reviews who’s who at chemistry’s mile-high shindig

  • Sustainability

    Making Palm Oil Sustainable

    Chemists seek the solution to a growing environmental problem

  • Business

    Thailand Targets Biobased Chemicals

    National oil company PTT builds up a small empire of biochemical assets worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

RNA Epigenetic Mechanism Revealed

m6A modification induces RNA shape change that promotes protein binding

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT