Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

CO2’s Climatic Impact Measured

Scientists use atmospheric infrared data to observe the degree to which CO2 emissions are increasing Earth’s surface energy

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Spectroscopic measurements of Earth’s atmosphere have provided the first directly observed evidence that rising levels of atmospheric carbon dioxide are altering Earth’s surface energy balance, a parameter known as radiative forcing (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14240). The finding supports climate model results showing that CO2 emissions are causing Earth to warm. Radiative forcing is influenced up or down by a host of factors, including greenhouse gases, aerosols, ozone, and how Earth’s surface absorbs heat from the sun. Relative to preindustrial times, the value is currently positive and climbing steadily, but scientists have not had reliable direct observations of radiative forcing until now. A team led by Daniel R. Feldman of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory examined infrared measurements from Lamont, Okla., and Oliktok Point, Alaska, from 2000 to 2010. The researchers determined that the 22-ppm increase in atmospheric CO2 over that period led to a 0.2-W/m2 increase in surface radiative forcing for the decade, with a spring-fall seasonal variation of about 0.1 W/m2. Earth’s total radiative forcing in the atmosphere is currently about 2.3 W/m2, of which CO2’s contribution stands at about 1.8 W/m2, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Global CO2 Breaches 400 PPM
Carbon Dioxide Rise Came First
Study Reduces Global Warming Estimate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE