Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Confirm, And Confirm Again

March 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

It was kind of depressing to read the latest developments at the University of Utah regarding the investigation of a paper published in the journal Nano Letters (C&EN, Nov. 17, 2014, page 9). This event should serve as a lesson worth keeping in mind for life as a warning alarm.

Scientific researchers in universities play a key role in advancing human knowledge and in educating and nurturing the next generation of scholars and professionals. In the process of scientific research, when a new, interesting, and important experimental observation is made in a laboratory, a properly trained scientist involved in the activity should take a closer look at the result(s) to carefully examine the data and related evidence, and finally to confirm what may be taking place.

Although interpretation and understanding of a new phenomenon might not be complete at the time, at minimum, it should be everyone’s obligation to make sure the experimental observation can be repeated and the data and evidence are reproducible. The iterations of thinking, doing, understanding, and writing are also a measure of quality assurance for the investigation effort.

To quote investor Warren Buffett, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” Let every one of us in the scientific community do our due diligence when conducting and publishing research, and let us collectively strive to maintain the integrity of the scientific enterprise at the highest possible level.

Charles Rong
Adelphi, Md.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Database of scientific journal article retractions launched
Peer review shake-up on trial at eLife﻿
Reproducibility needs clearer terminology, paper says

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE