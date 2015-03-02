EPA Clamps Down On Anhydrous Ammonia For Refrigeration

Refrigeration facilities that house more than 10,000 lb of anhydrous ammonia must develop a risk management plan to prevent accidents, EPA said last month. Corrosive to the skin, eyes, and lungs, anhydrous ammonia is flammable in air, and accidents at manufacturing facilities in recent years have caused injuries, deaths, and property damage. Accidents also put the surrounding community at risk, EPA says. The agency, which regulates anhydrous ammonia under the Clean Air Act, has levied more than $8.4 million in civil penalties against refrigeration facilities under that law since 2012. In addition to developing a safety plan, these companies are spending some $10 million to provide training for emergency responders and update refrigeration equipment, the agency says.
