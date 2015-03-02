Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Extreme Pressure Transforms Carbonates

Lab study showing minerals with CO4 units in Earth's mantle conditions has implications for global carbon cycle

by Mitch Jacoby
March 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Peter Allen/UCSB
Extreme pressures, such as those in Earth’s mantle, transform CO3 units in carbonate minerals (left, lone sphere is Mg) to CO4 units (right, white regions and large lobes represent electron-density maps).
The structures of these carbonates (C centrally bonded to O atoms (red) are the result of experiment and computation showing that extreme pressure transforms CO3 units in carbonate minerals (left, lone sphere is Mg) to CO4 units (right, white regions and large lobes represent electron density maps).
Credit: Peter Allen/UCSB
Extreme pressures, such as those in Earth’s mantle, transform CO3 units in carbonate minerals (left, lone sphere is Mg) to CO4 units (right, white regions and large lobes represent electron-density maps).

Although the processes affecting the global carbon cycle that occur deep inside Earth proceed far more slowly than ones occurring elsewhere, they strongly influence the amount of carbon in the atmosphere and global temperatures. Yet the nature of deeply buried carbon—the compounds it forms and their structures—remains controversial. So Eglantine Boulard and Wendy L. Mao of Stanford University; Giulia Galli of the University of Chicago; and coworkers applied synchrotron spectroscopy methods and quantum calculations to study Mg0.25Fe0.75CO3, a member of the ferromagnesite family of minerals believed to be deep-Earth carbon storage compounds. The team subjected a sample of the mineral to extreme pressures and temperatures found in the mantle, a region of Earth’s interior between its core and crust. They found that at pressures greater than 80 gigapascals, the carbonate transforms from a trigonal sp2-bonded CO3 phase to a phase featuring tetrahedral sp3-bonded CO4 groups (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms7311). The phases likely differ in terms of chemical reactivity. And the high-pressure phase is likely to be more viscous, which would inhibit mobility of carbonate melts in the mantle and lead to deep carbon reservoirs, thereby affecting the global carbon cycle, the team says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Carbonate mineral forms diamond on its own
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Plate Tectonics And The Air We Breathe
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Airborne Mineral Dust Is Key To Cirrus Cloud Creation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE