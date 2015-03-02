Government Roundup

The first approval for a direct-to-consumer genetic test was granted to 23andMe’s product for carriers of the serious disorder Bloom syndrome. FDA says the test can be sold without premarket review. The decision opens the door for similar genetic carrier screening tests to hit the market.
A nanotechnology center proposed by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission in its fiscal 2016 budget request would fund research on the human health risks of nanomaterials in consumer products, the agency says. The agency requested an extra $5 million to establish the center under an agreement with the National Science Foundation.
Spouses of high-tech workers who hold H-1B visas and are seeking to become permanent residents will be able to work in the U.S. under new rules released by the Department of Homeland Security last week. Immigrant scientists often find living in the U.S. difficult when their spouses are not allowed to work.
ASTM International, a standards organization, has proposed a guide to help companies analyze the social, economic, and environmental impacts of chemical alternatives throughout the life cycle of their products. The guide provides a process for companies to incorporate sustainability into business decisions about products and ingredients.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter