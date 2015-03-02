Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Iridium Conducts Selective Hydrogenolysis

Catalysts selectively convert aryl alcohols and aryl methyl ethers to arenes, helping ease the use of lignin to make bulk chemicals

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Lignin is a bountiful biomass feedstock that could be an economical source of fuels and basic aromatic chemicals. The challenge is developing practical methods to chop up the phenolic biopolymer and then catalytically deoxygenate the resulting aryl alcohols and aryl methyl ethers. A bottleneck has been that the oxygenated aromatic rings are more susceptible to metal-catalyzed hydrogenation than they are to cleavage of the C–O bonds (hydrogenolysis). Shuhei Kusumoto and Kyoko Nozaki of the University of Tokyo may have a solution with a set of iridium hydroxycyclopentadienyl catalysts that conduct selective hydrogenolysis of aryl or methyl C–O bonds without destroying the aromatic rings (Nat. Commun. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms7296). The researchers used the catalysts (one shown) to deoxygenate substituted phenols and naphthols to benzene and naphthalene derivatives and to demethylate aryl methyl ethers to phenols. They further demonstrated the versatility of the catalysts by converting the lignin model compound vanillylacetone, which has three different C–O functional groups, to butylbenzene.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elaborating On Heterocycles
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Metathesis Method for Z Allylic Alcohols

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE