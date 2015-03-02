Lilly Fund Donates To Purdue Programs

Lilly Endowment, a private philanthropy set up in 1937 by members of the Lilly pharmaceutical family, is donating $40 million to Purdue University. The largest cash donation in the university’s history, it will support five projects in the College of Engineering and the College of Technology as well as the library system. The goal is to foster research, expand high-tech job growth, and enhance student opportunities. The Lilly Endowment has previously given about $50 million to support Purdue’s Discovery Park.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter