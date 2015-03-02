Partnerships Target Autoimmune Diseases

Two big drug companies have struck pacts with biotech firms pursuing small-molecule inhibitors of retinoic acid-related orphan nuclear receptor gamma (RORγ). AstraZeneca signed a three-year collaboration with the British biotech Orca Pharmaceuticals in which it will gain access to inhibitors that Orca developed for autoimmune conditions such as arthritis and psoriasis. Sanofi’s agreement with the Dutch firm Lead Pharma is also around small molecules directed against RORγ for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.
