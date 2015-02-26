Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Rajendra Pachauri, Chair Of Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change, Resigns

Former IPCC leader faces allegations of sexual harassment

by Cheryl Hogue
February 26, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Pachauri
[+]Enlarge
Credit: UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe
Rajendra K. Pachauri.
Credit: UN Photo/Eskinder Debebe

A shake-up is under way at the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) following accusations of sexual harassment by its chair, Rajendra K. Pachauri.

Pachauri, though he has denied the accusations, has resigned his IPCC post.

News outlets in India are reporting that a female researcher at the Energy & Resources Institute in New Delhi, which Pachauri directs, filed the harassment allegations with police. Pachauri, 74, an engineer and economist, has led IPCC since 2002. In 2007, he accepted the Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of IPCC.

Pachauri weathered several storms while at the helm of IPCC. In 2009, climate change skeptics seized on stolen e-mails from scientists who served on IPCC and posted the communications on a website as evidence that the panel supposedly lacked scientific integrity. Under Pachauri’s watch in 2010, IPCC acknowledged that its 2007 assessment of climate science overestimated how fast Himalayan glaciers would melt.

After the latter flap, the InterAcademy Council (IAC), a coalition of national scientific academies, investigated the global climate panel. IAC recommended that the IPCC chair and the heads of its working groups should hold those posts only for the time it takes the panel to conduct a single assessment.

Pachauri, who had already led IPCC through one assessment, rejected the suggestion. He continued as IPCC chief while the panel compiled its most recent assessment, issued a year ago. His term was scheduled to end in October.

Last week, IPCC tapped its vice chair, Ismail El Gizouli, an energy and environment specialist from Sudan, as the panel’s acting chair. This move “will ensure that the IPCC’s mission to assess climate change continues without interruption,” says Achim Steiner, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme. IPCC says it will elect new officers, including a new chair, in October.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden names Francis Collins and Alondra Nelson to act as White House science leadership
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IPCC Elects New Chairman
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Academies Review Climate Panel

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE