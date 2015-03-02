Roche Taps Academia For Nanomaterials

BioMed X, a new industry-academic collaboration center on the campus of the University of Heidelberg, in Germany, will work with Roche Diagnostics to develop sensor technology based on nanomaterials such as graphene. Early-career scientists from academic institutions worldwide will be invited to submit project proposals. Roche and BioMed X will jointly select the best ones for funding.
