Sanofi And Bayer Name Executives

Sanofi has named Olivier Brandicourt, 59, as its new CEO, effective April 2. A physician by training, he will join the French drug firm after serving as chairman of Bayer HealthCare since late 2013. Sanofi’s previous CEO, Christopher A. Viehbacher, resigned last October after the company’s board voted him out. Meanwhile, Bayer says Werner Baumann, 52, a member of Bayer’s management board, will take Brandicourt’s place as chairman of Bayer HealthCare.
