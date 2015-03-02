Solvay Invests In Specialty Polymers

Solvay plans to build a polyether ether ketone (PEEK) polymer plant at its site in Augusta, Ga. Set to open by mid-2016, the plant will raise Solvay’s global capacity for the high-performance polymer to more than 2,500 metric tons per year. The firm is already expanding its current PEEK plant in Panoli, India. Together, it says, the projects will cost more than $85 million. Solvay says the new plant will make it the only company to produce PEEK at two sites.
