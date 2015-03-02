Sosei Acquires GPCR Firm Heptares

Japan’s Sosei Group has agreed to acquire London-based Heptares Therapeutics, a private company that develops small molecules and biologics targeting G protein-coupled receptors. Heptares shareholders score $180 million in cash and could get an additional $220 million in milestone payments. Sosei gains a pipeline of drugs to treat neurological and metabolic diseases and a structure-based drug design platform. Sosei says Heptares will position it for the loss of patent protection on two of its respiratory products marketed by Novartis.
