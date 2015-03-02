Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sponge Symbionts Sequester Phosphorus

Microbes could help solve the mystery of a ‘missing’ nutrient in marine ecosystems

by Matt Davenport
March 2, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Coral reefs have mystified scientists for decades. Reefs support dazzlingly diverse ecosystems even though the water surrounding them appears to lack phosphorus, an element essential to life. A team of researchers led by Russell T. Hill of the University of Maryland has now shown that bacteria living in sponges could be sopping up substantial amounts of phosphorus and delivering it to the food chain as polyphosphate (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1423768112). While looking for nitrogen-fixing bacteria under a microscope, the team inadvertently discovered that three species of sponges from the Conch Reef, in the Florida Keys, harbored polyphosphate granules. Fan Zhang, a graduate student on the team, stained the bacteria with a dye that binds to DNA and normally fluoresces blue light. Zhang instead observed a yellow glow, which the dye can emit when bound to polyphosphate. The team confirmed the compound was responsible for the yellow shift by using energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy. The team also found polyphosphate within microbial sponge symbionts and in bacteria cultured from sponge tissue, indicating the crystals are microbial in origin.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Fan Zhang/UMD Center For Environmental Science
Stained polyphosphate glows yellow in this tissue sample from a giant barrel sponge.
Polyphosphate glows yellow amidst marine sponge tissue.
Credit: Fan Zhang/UMD Center For Environmental Science
Stained polyphosphate glows yellow in this tissue sample from a giant barrel sponge.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cone snails lure prey with faux pheromones
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
First naturally fluorescing frog found in Argentina
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microbe Thrives In Red-Light District

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE