Teijin Moves Into Medical Implants

Teijin will pay about $13 million for a 50% stake in the Japanese implant company Nakashima Medical. Teijin expects that its cash injection and materials science expertise will enable Nakashima Medical to grow internationally and triple its sales to $84 million by 2020. At present, the firm is focused on the Japanese market for joint prostheses and trauma implants, where its share is about 3%.
