Valeant Will Add Salix To Roster

Specialty pharmaceuticals firm Valeant will pay $14.5 billion, including debt, to acquire Raleigh, N.C.-based Salix Pharmaceuticals. The deal, the largest in a series of purchases for Valeant, adds a portfolio of gastrointestinal treatments and an experienced sales team. Valeant expects to carve $500 million in annual costs out of the combined company by cutting R&D and corporate overhead. Salix’s specialty sales force and hospital reimbursement teams will be spared. Valeant operates with a minuscule R&D budget, focusing instead on growth through acquisition.
