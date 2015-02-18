Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Genome Changes Mapped In Humans

Epigenomics: Most comprehensive results to date in collaborative epigenome-mapping project

by Stu Borman
February 18, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

CUSTOMIZATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: John Stamatoyannopoulos & Rae Senarighi
Key factors that affect gene expression include DNA methylation, chemical modifications to histones, and conformational changes that attract gene-regulating transcription factors (colored shapes).
Graphic of the key factors that affect gene expression.
Credit: John Stamatoyannopoulos & Rae Senarighi
Key factors that affect gene expression include DNA methylation, chemical modifications to histones, and conformational changes that attract gene-regulating transcription factors (colored shapes).

Researchers reported this week that a DNA-methylation gene called uhrf1 is a molecular trigger for inflammatory bowel disease (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1424089112). It was already known that immunity and genetics played a role in the disease. “But we’ve found that it is not just the immune genes themselves but also the regulation of those genes through epigenetics that can cause problems,” said corresponding author and Duke University cell biologist Michel Bagnat.

The finding is just one example of the importance of epigenetics, or epigenomics—the study of how modifications to a cell’s genome can influence human development, health, and disease. If a series of studies published last week in Nature and several other Nature research journals are any indication, there will be many more such examples to come (http://nature.com/epigenomeroadmap). 

The studies report the most comprehensive results to date from the Roadmap Epigenomics Project, the epigenomics version of the Human Genome Project.

All the nongerm cells in a particular organism are genetically identical, but not all genes get expressed the same way across cell types. Such variations in gene expression are what differentiate embryonic from adult cells, heart from brain cells, and normal from diseased cells. The epigenomic factors that control differential gene expression include methylation of specific DNA bases, chemical modifications to the proteins called histones that package eukaryotic DNA, and DNA conformation changes that promote the binding of regulatory transcription factors.

Researchers in the Roadmap Epigenomics Project—an international collaboration sponsored by the National Institutes of Health—have now mapped the epigenomes of more than 100 human cell types and report on how epigenomics affects diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s, differentiation of stem cells into adult cells, and other biological functions.

In a Nature commentary, molecular biologist Hendrik G. Stunnenberg of Radboud University, in the Netherlands, says that the community now “plans to determine the epigenomes of every cell type in the human body—estimated to be several hundred to 1,000.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Genome Changes Mapped In Humans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Human Proteome Remapped
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
‘Junk DNA’ Not So Junky

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE