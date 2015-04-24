Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

BASF Celebrates Chemistry In Style

Celebration of German giant’s 150th anniversary is punctuated by stark speech from German Chancellor Angela Merkel

by Alex Scott
April 24, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

[+]Enlarge
Credit: BASF
Merkel chastised BASF for supplying the gas used to murder millions of Jews in World War II before commending the firm for its modern-day approach to innovation.
Angela Merkel stands at a BASF podium.
Credit: BASF
Merkel chastised BASF for supplying the gas used to murder millions of Jews in World War II before commending the firm for its modern-day approach to innovation.

In an event that at times felt more like a wedding than the anniversary of the founding of a major chemical company, leaders of German industry and politics gathered in Ludwigshafen to toast the success that is BASF, the world’s largest chemical company.

The celebration took place on Thursday, April 23, almost 150 years to the day after the firm was founded. Guests included German Chancellor Angela Merkel, former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, Bayer Chairman Marijn Dekkers, and Wacker Chemie Chairman Rudolf Staudigl.

THE SOUND OF SCIENCE
Inspired by sounds from chemical manufacturing plants, Michael Nyman’s symphony “Water Dances” was performed by London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra at BASF’s celebration.
Credit: YouTube/AutoPressNet/BASF

Maríe-Luise (Malu) Dreyer, prime minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, the region where Ludwigshafen is located, kicked off the celebration with a speech that listed a raft of BASF achievements, including the firm’s early adoption of workers’ councils, its policies for promoting disabled workers, and its positive impact on the local economy.

Then, in a speech clearly uncensored by BASF’s media team, Chancellor Merkel silenced the audience of about 1,000 by ripping into the company for inventing chemical weapons used in the First World War. She went on to chastise it for “being responsible” for manufacturing gas used to murder Jews in the Second World War. “In the history of BASF we see reflections of our country, including its darker moments,” she said.

In the end, Merkel managed to receive a standing ovation from the largely German audience by also stressing how important BASF is as a force for innovation, for R&D jobs, for a better Germany, and for a better world faced with limited resources and a growing population.

She commended BASF on Creator Space, its anniversary program of collaboration with stakeholders to identify solutions to the problems of energy, nutrition, and urbanization. “I really welcome this initiative. We need more open-mindedness toward new technologies,” Merkel said.

Merkel’s exit from the Ludwigshafen stage was followed by a concert featuring the first public performance of Water Dances, a symphony written for BASF’s anniversary by British composer Michael Nyman. It was played by London’s Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The upbeat symphony was inspired by 1,500 sounds of chemical manufacturing plants, offices, and R&D centers recorded by BASF employees from around the world.

The performance was prefaced by a musical montage, also by Nyman, comprising some of the actual sounds of BASF. It was accompanied by multiscreen video images and synchronized with flashing lights on wristbands handed out to guests. The 1,500 sounds included machines whirring, clocks ticking, electronics bleeping, air rushing, and water flowing.

If there is such a thing as the sound of chemistry, then perhaps this was it. If there was a defining event for celebrating the chemistry enterprise, then perhaps this was it as well.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
German premier Angela Merkel marks Merck’s 350 years﻿
BASF Celebrates Chemistry In Style
BASF Readies 150th Birthday Celebration

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE