Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Engineered Bacteria Deliver Proteins Into Human Cells

Synthetic Biology: A pathogen’s infection machinery could help researchers develop bacteria that can inject therapeutic proteins

by Jyoti Madhusoodanan
April 21, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Many virulent bacteria deploy tiny needle-and-syringe-like structures known as secretion systems to inject proteins directly into mammalian cells. Now researchers have engineered one such system from a pathogenic bacterium into a harmless lab strain of Escherichia coli. These engineered bacteria synthesized a muscle protein and squirted it directly into cultured human cells (ACS Synth. Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acssynbio.5b00002).

Such bacteria could deliver therapeutic proteins to cells within the body, says Cammie F. Lesser, a microbiologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston. Because proteins on the surface of bacteria bind to specific tissue types, bacterial systems offer a way to target treatments to diseased cells. Previously, scientists had tried to exploit secretion systems in pathogenic bacteria by tweaking those disease-causing strains to make them less virulent. But such attenuated pathogens could still pose risks to patients, particularly if they have compromised immune systems.

In this study, Lesser and her colleagues turned to the type III secretion system in Shigella flexneri, a gram-negative pathogen that causes diarrhea. The team transferred all those genes into E. coli, a closely related species, to make a functional secretion system.

Secretion systems only inject proteins that include a specific amino acid sequence that marks them for export. So the researchers identified a 50-amino-acid-long sequence that included the signature sequence and linked it to the gene for a mammalian-muscle-related protein known as MyoD. When the secretion system and the tagged MyoD protein were manufactured in E. coli, the bacteria successfully injected this protein into human cancer cells (HeLa cells) in culture.

Lesser and her colleagues are taking the next step toward therapies. Currently they are engineering bacteria that can deliver anti-inflammatory proteins to treat inflammatory bowel disease.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Replicate Bioscience raises $40 million for RNA therapies
Ring Therapeutics raises $50 million for anellovirus gene therapies
Novartis licenses diabetes treatment

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE