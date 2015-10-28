Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

How Squirrel Hearts Protect Themselves From The Chill

Biochemistry: Research reveals new insights into how ground squirrels survive—and thrive—in hibernation

by Katharine Gammon
October 28, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

SLEEPING HEART
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Researchers are trying to understand how thirteen-lined ground squirrels’ hearts handle near-freezing body temperatures during hibernation.
Photo of a thirteen-lined ground squirrel.
Credit: Shutterstock
Researchers are trying to understand how thirteen-lined ground squirrels’ hearts handle near-freezing body temperatures during hibernation.

When thirteen-lined ground squirrels hibernate, their heart rates slow to three to 10 beats per minute, and their body temperatures drop to near freezing, passing through the 20°C threshold that leads to cardiac arrest in nonhibernating animals. Researchers have now profiled gene and protein expression in these squirrels to better understand how their hearts protect themselves during this dramatic shift (J. Proteome Res. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jproteome.5b00575).

Matthew T. Andrews, a biologist at the University of Minnesota, Duluth, and colleagues, analyzed heart tissue from thirteen-lined ground squirrels (Ictidomys tridecemlineatus) at different times during the year when the animals were awake or hibernating, and during brief periods of arousal during hibernation when they bring their heart rates back up to a normal 300 beats per minute. They used large-scale RNA sequencing to determine gene expression and high-throughput mass spectrometry to identify the range of proteins produced at the different stages.

By comparing these genomic and proteomic data, the researchers found that the squirrels’ hearts make a protective metabolic shift during hibernation. In spring and summer, the squirrels’ standard carbohydrate metabolism is in high gear, but leading up to hibernation, squirrels deposit fat tissue in their hearts. Then while hibernating, the squirrels draw on this fat using genes and proteins associated with ketosis—the fat-based metabolism sought for weight loss via low-carbohydrate diets. The metabolic shift is consistent with earlier observations that hibernating ground squirrels have longer life spans than nonhibernating species, because this type of fat burning produces fewer tissue-damaging free radicals than burning carbohydrates does.

Eventually, this knowledge may help researchers develop ways to protect heart tissue from the harmful effects of free radicals that are produced after a heart attack, Andrews says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gut bugs help squirrels survive the winter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Carb-eating ancestors and off-gassing ears
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Spaceflight disrupts mitochondrial function

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE