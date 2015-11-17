Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Codiak Is Launched To Exploit The Exosome

Biotechnology: Start-up raises $80 million to develop exosome-based drugs and diagnostics

by Lisa M. Jarvis
November 17, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

WAY OUT
[+]Enlarge
Exosomes carry biomolecules such as proteins and nucleic acids.
An illustration of exosomes leaving a cell.
Exosomes carry biomolecules such as proteins and nucleic acids.

Looking to exploit a natural cellular communication highway, a new company, Codiak BioSciences, has launched with $80 million in venture capital funding to develop exosome-based drugs and diagnostics.

One of the larger therapeutic company launches this year, Codiak is backed by Arch Venture Partners, Flagship Ventures, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. It’s cofounded by Eric Lander, president of the Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard.

Exosomes are tiny lipid-membrane-enclosed packets secreted by many kinds of cells. Once thought to be mere cellular garbage trucks, existing primarily to shuttle trash to the lysosome for compacting, exosomes are now known to play a role in cellular cross talk. They carry a range of biomolecules—including proteins, nucleic acids, sugars—between cells.

In July, Codiak cofounder Raghu Kalluri of MD Anderson used mass spectrometry to show that a molecule called glypican-1 (GPC1) sits on the surface of cancer cell-derived exosomes but not on normal exosomes. By looking for that marker in blood samples, Kalluri’s team was able to precisely distinguish between people and mice with pancreatic cancer and healthy subjects (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14581).

Analyzing the genetic contents of exosomes decorated with GPC1 could allow researchers to detect cancer at an early stage. Codiak will develop diagnostics based on that work, but the firm also wants to use exosomes as a delivery vehicle for therapeutics.

“We can actually load into exosomes regulatory RNA, messenger RNA, inhibitory RNA,” says Douglas Williams, who recently left a prime job as head of R&D at Biogen to become Codiak’s CEO.

Moreover, according to Williams, exosomes produced by specific cell types have a propensity to fuse with membranes of other cell types, meaning Codiak can control the delivery of its exosome-based therapeutics to tissues of interest. Codiak’s first drug will target pancreatic cancer.

The biggest challenge for Codiak will be turning an academic endeavor into a business. In its early days, Williams says, Codiak will focus on developing a way “to make large numbers of exosomes in a controlled fashion” to generate a product that can be used in humans.

Flagship Ventures has been interested in exosome-based therapies since last year, when it launched VL27, a start-up based on technology from the labs of Jan Lotvall, chair of the Krefting Research Centre at the University of Gothenburg. In 2007, Lotvall discovered exosomes could contain messenger RNA and microRNA and transfer that genetic information between cells. Flagship has merged VL27 into Codiak.

Several companies and academic labs are developing diagnostics based on exosomes, including Exosome Diagnostics, NX PharmaGen, and Exosomics Siena. Codiak, however, is among just a few firms to pursue exosome-based therapies. Williams has already hired a handful of scientists and expects Codiak to employ up to 30 people in the next year.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

NextRNA launches to develop noncoding RNAs
Lonza builds exosome services with 2 deals
Mantra raises $25 million for exosome-based drug delivery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE