ACS Award For Achievement In Research For The Teaching And Learning Of Chemistry: Avi Hofstein

Sponsor: Pearson Education
Citation: For his contribution through research to the understanding of the field of learning in and from chemistry laboratories.
Current position: professor emeritus, Weizmann Institute of Science
Education: B.Sc., chemistry and physics, Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Diploma, M.A., education, Tel Aviv University; Ph.D., chemistry teaching, Weizmann Institute of Science
Hofstein on overcoming obstacles: “I was the first Ph.D. student in science (chemistry) education. I had to convince the scientists in the institute that research related to chemistry learning is relevant, effective, and beneficial. That research in this context can improve the way we teach chemistry in schools.”
What his colleagues say: “Hofstein’s research group developed strategies to investigate students’ ability to develop argumentative and metacognitive skills. These skills are not only an integral part of chemistry education but are also skills that should be part of every citizen who is operating in modern society so dependent on science and technology.”—Jim Shymansky, University of Missouri, St. Louis
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter