Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award For Achievement In Research For The Teaching And Learning Of Chemistry: Avi Hofstein

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Pearson Education

Citation: For his contribution through research to the understanding of the field of learning in and from chemistry laboratories.

Current position: professor emeritus, Weizmann Institute of Science

Education: B.Sc., chemistry and physics, Hebrew University of Jerusalem; Diploma, M.A., education, Tel Aviv University; Ph.D., chemistry teaching, Weizmann Institute of Science

Hofstein on overcoming obstacles: “I was the first Ph.D. student in science (chemistry) education. I had to convince the scientists in the institute that research related to chemistry learning is relevant, effective, and beneficial. That research in this context can improve the way we teach chemistry in schools.”

What his colleagues say: “Hofstein’s research group developed strategies to investigate students’ ability to develop argumentative and metacognitive skills. These skills are not only an integral part of chemistry education but are also skills that should be part of every citizen who is operating in modern society so dependent on science and technology.”—Jim Shymansky, University of Missouri, St. Louis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE