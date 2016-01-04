Advertisement

January 4, 2016 Cover

Volume 94, Issue 1

Reaching out to other chemists and to the public will strengthen our profession

Volume 94 | Issue 1
Communities In Chemistry

DowDuPont Is C&EN’s Company Of The Year

The $130 billion merger is too big to ignore

What You Missed When Chemists Gathered In Hawaii

Pacifichem News: A taste of the happenings and the research presented during last month’s meeting in Hawaii

  • Environment

    Growing Interest For Supercritical Fluid Chromatography In Asia

    Shanghai conference highlights the benefits of the chemical separations technology for the growing Asian marketplace

  • Environment

    How China Is, Slowly, Tightening The Environmental Screw

    A new environmental law offers hope, but deep challenges remain

  • Policy

    EU’s REACH May Not Be Fostering Innovation In Industrial Chemicals

    Law was intended to promote safer alternatives to toxic substances

Science Concentrates

Physical Chemistry

Glycan Notation Standardized

Carbohydrate chemists agree on system to represent oligosaccharide structures

Business & Policy Concentrates

