Communities In Chemistry

January 4, 2016 Cover
Volume 94, Issue 1
Reaching out to other chemists and to the public will strengthen our profession
Pacifichem News: A taste of the happenings and the research presented during last month’s meeting in Hawaii
Shanghai conference highlights the benefits of the chemical separations technology for the growing Asian marketplace
A new environmental law offers hope, but deep challenges remain
Law was intended to promote safer alternatives to toxic substances
Carbohydrate chemists agree on system to represent oligosaccharide structures