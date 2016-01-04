Advertisement

People

ACS Award In Analytical Chemistry: William Heineman

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Sponsor: Battelle Memorial Institute

Citation: For his numerous innovative and interdisciplinary research contributions and educational advances in the areas of electroanalytical and bioanalytical chemistry.

Current position: Distinguished Research Professor, University of Cincinnati

Education: B.S., chemistry, Texas Tech University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of North Carolina

Heineman on his biggest research challenge:“Maintaining grant support for a large research group over a long career is a real challenge. I received a Research Corporation grant the second month I was at the University of Cincinnati, a National Science Foundation grant during my second year, and have had major research funding since then for 43 years now, usually multiple grants. I will have funding right up to my retirement in a few years. I am very proud of this accomplishment, which is the result of writing competitive proposals, working with enthusiastic collaborators, and having very good students doing the quality research needed for renewing grants.”

What his colleagues say:“Without question, Heineman’s career illustrates excellence in research, education, and societal impacts. He is an outstanding scholar, educator and individual. He does not seek to trumpet his own individual accomplishments for self-promotion, but has always recognized his collaborators and students for the advances arising from his work.”—Patrick Limbach, University of Cincinnati

