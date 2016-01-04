ACS Award In Applied Polymer Science: Thomas P. Russell

Sponsor: Eastman Chemical
Citation: For his pioneering research on the surface and interfacial behavior of polymers.
Current position: Silvio O. Conte Distinguished Professor, University of Massachusetts
Education: B.S., chemistry, Boston State College; M.S., Ph.D., polymer science and engineering, University of Massachusetts
Russell on his scientific role model: “Perhaps the one individual who was tremendously influential in my career after graduate school was Professor E. W. Fischer, a polymer physicist who is now deceased, with whom I did my postdoctoral studies at the University of Mainz. I was most impressed with the depth to which he pursued his research, the curiosity that drove his research, and his ability to quantitatively pursue his research with a clarity that was exceptional.”
What his colleagues say:“His excellence in every facet of his research makes him unique within the international polymer community, and his impact on polymer science and thin film nanostructures is simply outstanding.”—Kenneth R. Carter, University of Massachusetts
