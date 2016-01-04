ACS Award In Chromatography: Harold M. McNair

Sponsor: Sigma-Aldrich/Supelco
Citation: For outstanding contributions to the science of chromatography and to the education of chromatographers throughout a career spanning seven decades.
Current position: professor emeritus of chemistry, part-time visiting professor, mining engineering, Virginia Tech
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Arizona; M.S., Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Purdue University
McNair on his scientific role model:“Dr. Keulemans, Eindhoven Technical University, where I had a Fulbright Postdoctoral Fellowship. He pushed me so deeply into chromatography that I never left the field.”
What his colleagues say:“Combine the massive number of courses with the teaching prizes he has been awarded, and you begin to understand the quality of instruction chromatography students around the world have received from McNair.”—John G. Dorsey, Florida State University
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter