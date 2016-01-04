ACS Award In Colloid & Surface Chemistry: Nicholas L. Abbott

Sponsor: Colgate-Palmolive Co.
Citation: For creative advances related to the science and application of colloidal and interfacial phenomena in liquid crystalline systems.
Current position: John T. & Magdalen L. Sobota Professor, Hilldale Professor, Chemical & Biological Engineering, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Education: B.Eng., chemical engineering, University of Adelaide; Ph.D., chemical engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Abbott on his scientific role model: “Thomas Edison had no formal training, other than being told how to operate a telegraph. He explored, he created, and he did useful and important things.”
What his colleagues say: “Nick is the world leader in combining the properties of liquid crystals with surface chemistry and colloid chemistry to create a whole new subfield of surface chemistry.”—David A. Weitz, Harvard University
