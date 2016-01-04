ACS Award For Creative Advances In Environmental Science & Technology: Bruce E. Logan

Sponsor: ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Science & Technology, and Environmental Science & Technology Letters
Citation: For the invention and development of devices that use microorganisms to convert waste biomass into useful products such as electrical power and hydrogen gas.
Current position: Kappe Professor of Environmental Engineering, Even Pugh University Professor, Penn State University
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; M.S., environmental engineering, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Ph.D., environmental engineering, University of California, Berkeley
Logan on what inspires him:“Experiments that don’t work the way they should, even when everything was done correctly. It is not learning from mistakes—it is the fact that you are obviously missing something, which usually is not obvious at all. That usually leads to learning new things.”
What his colleagues say:“Logan’s work has helped to launch a global effort in microbial fuel cell research and other microbial electrochemical technologies.”—Peggy A. Johnson, Pennsylvania State University
