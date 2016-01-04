ACS Award For Encouraging Disadvantaged Students Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences: Luis A. Colón

Sponsor: Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation
Citation: For his encouragement and selfless dedication to increase the number of underrepresented students pursuing advanced degrees in chemistry.
Current position: A. Conger Goodyear Chair Professor of Chemistry and associate dean of the graduate school, University at Buffalo, SUNY
Education: B.Sc., chemistry, University of Puerto Rico, Cayey; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Lowell
Colón on his current scientific goals:“I hope to provide opportunities for research and training to a number of students who will become the next generation of scientists, in particular to those who traditionally have been in a position of disadvantage. Institutionally, I hope I can be a catalytic agent in reducing barriers and providing opportunities that can increase the number of individuals who have been underrepresented in our profession.”
What his colleagues say: “Luis is the entire package when it comes to attracting disadvantaged students to careers in the chemical sciences. He is an effective recruiter, mentor, and teacher.”—Susan Olesik, Ohio State University
