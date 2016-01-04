Advertisement

People

ACS Award For Encouraging Women Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences: Carol A. Fierke

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Sponsor: Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation

Citation: For encouraging the careers of women in chemistry by working with the University of Michigan ADVANCE program, hiring and promoting women faculty, and mentoring students.

Current position: Jerome and Isabella Karle Distinguished University Professor of Chemistry & Biological Chemistry, dean of the Rackham Graduate School, and vice provost for academic affairs for graduate students, University of Michigan

Education: B.A., chemistry, Carleton College; Ph.D., chemistry, Brandeis University

Fierke on what she hopes to accomplish in the next decade: “I hope to unravel the biological function and specificity of enzymes that catalyze specific post-translational modifications and use this information to develop therapies for diseases related to misregulation of these processes. I also plan to continue developing best practices for mentoring graduate students and junior faculty, particularly those from underrepresented groups.”

What her colleagues say:“She is dedicated not just to providing one-on-one mentorship to her research group and junior colleagues but to the creation of a self-sustaining mentoring climate that extends to all in the department: students, postdoctoral fellows, staff, and faculty.”—Anna K. Mapp, University of Michigan

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

