ACS Award In Industrial Chemistry: Ted C. Germroth

Sponsor: ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry
Citation: For significant innovative achievement that has resulted in important commercial application in copolyester, polyolefin, cellulosic, and specialty polymer products and processes.
Current position: senior technology fellow, Special Products Technology, Eastman Chemical
Education: B.S., chemistry, College of William & Mary; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Germroth on what gets him inspired: “When I see a production plant that can produce products that people want but it is not running ‘right’—or the product it is producing is not as good as it used to be, could be, or as a competitor’s is—then I want to get involved. I want to understand the macroscopic situation that is generally referred to as engineering (things like heat and mass transfer in the various reactors, pipe, or pumps) and then, with that awareness, dive down to the molecular level.”
What his colleagues say: “His contributions to chemical research in the industrial context are creative and significant, and include all aspects of the field from discovery and invention through commercialization and improvement.”—Gregory W. Nelson, Eastman Chemical
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter