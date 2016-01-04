ACS Award In Inorganic Chemistry: Mercouri Kanatzidis

Sponsor: Aldrich Chemical Co.
Citation: In recognition of pioneering achievements in the development and understanding of metal chalcogenide chemistry.
Current position: Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Chair, professor of chemistry, Northwestern University
Education: B.S., chemistry, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Iowa
Kanatzidis on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade:“My research has always been motivated by creating new materials that will rise to the top of their performance scale. For example, in thermoelectrics, solar photovoltaics, nonlinear optics, environmental remediation, and catalysis. In the next decade of course this drive will continue, however, a holy grail remains the discovery of high temperature superconductors. Most agree it is a holy grail because if we as a community succeed, it will have enormous scientific, technological, and societal impact.”
What his colleagues say:“Mercouri is a brilliant academician, imaginative scientist, and prolific scholar who thinks deeply and applies himself with tremendous focus to solving important chemical problems. He has demonstrated exceptional creativity, productivity, energy, and originality and has contributed substantially to the blossoming areas of inorganic chemistry.”—Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University
