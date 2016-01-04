Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award In Inorganic Chemistry: Mercouri Kanatzidis

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Aldrich Chemical Co.

Citation: In recognition of pioneering achievements in the development and understanding of metal chalcogenide chemistry.

Current position: Charles E. & Emma H. Morrison Chair, professor of chemistry, Northwestern University

Education: B.S., chemistry, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Iowa

Kanatzidis on what he hopes to accomplish in the next decade:“My research has always been motivated by creating new materials that will rise to the top of their performance scale. For example, in thermoelectrics, solar photovoltaics, nonlinear optics, environmental remediation, and catalysis. In the next decade of course this drive will continue, however, a holy grail remains the discovery of high temperature superconductors. Most agree it is a holy grail because if we as a community succeed, it will have enormous scientific, technological, and societal impact.”

What his colleagues say:“Mercouri is a brilliant academician, imaginative scientist, and prolific scholar who thinks deeply and applies himself with tremendous focus to solving important chemical problems. He has demonstrated exceptional creativity, productivity, energy, and originality and has contributed substantially to the blossoming areas of inorganic chemistry.”—Tobin J. Marks, Northwestern University

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE