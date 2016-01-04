ACS Award In Organometallic Chemistry: Karen Goldberg

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Co. Foundation
Citation: For groundbreaking work leading to fundamental advances in our understanding of the mechanisms of reactions crucial to the functioning of homogenous catalysts.
Current position: Nicole A. Boand Endowed Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington; director, Center for Enabling New Technologies through Catalysis
Education: A.B., chemistry, Barnard College, Columbia University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley
Goldberg on what gets her inspired: “Reading the literature and coming up with new ideas based on what others have done is exciting for me, but when students come into my office with their own ideas and we can grow them into projects together, well, that is a really fun and exhilarating part of the job. Each student has an individual way of looking at science, and I find the diversity in their creativity inspiring.”
What her colleagues say:“Many in the field refer to the preferential reductive elimination from a five-coordinate d6 metal center as ‘Goldberg’s rule.’ This highlights the tremendous impact that Professor Goldberg’s results have had on the field of organometallic chemistry!”—Melanie S. Sanford, University of Michigan
