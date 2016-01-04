Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

ACS Award In Organometallic Chemistry: Karen Goldberg

by Linda Wang
January 4, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Sponsor: Dow Chemical Co. ­Foundation

Citation: For groundbreaking work leading to fundamental advances in our understanding of the mechanisms of reactions crucial to the functioning of homogenous catalysts.

Current position: Nicole A. Boand Endowed Professor of Chemistry, University of Washington; director, Center for Enabling New Technologies through Catalysis

Education: A.B., chemistry, Barnard College, Columbia University; Ph.D., chemistry, University of California, Berkeley

Goldberg on what gets her inspired: “Reading the literature and coming up with new ideas based on what others have done is exciting for me, but when students come into my office with their own ideas and we can grow them into projects together, well, that is a really fun and exhilarating part of the job. Each student has an individual way of looking at science, and I find the diversity in their creativity inspiring.”

What her colleagues say:“Many in the field refer to the preferential reductive elimination from a five-coordinate d6 metal center as ‘Goldberg’s rule.’ This highlights the tremendous impact that Professor Goldberg’s results have had on the field of organometallic chemistry!”—Melanie S. Sanford, University of Michigan

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: James P. Morken
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Frank Glorius
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards: Robert Knowles

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE