ACS Award In Polymer Chemistry: Edmund M. (Ted) Carnahan

Sponsor: ExxonMobil Chemical
Citation: For the invention and development of olefin block copolymers made via chain shuttling catalysis, a gateway to new advanced polyolefins.
Current position: polyethylene and elastomers research fellow, Dow Chemical
Education: B.A., chemistry, Cornell University; Ph.D., inorganic chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Carnahan on his current scientific goals:“There are several long-standing challenges remaining in the polyolefins industry, and I’d really like to crack another one before hanging up my hat. It would also be fun to accomplish something in a completely different field of science, which is always possible at a company as large and diverse as Dow.”
What his colleagues say:“Carnahan is a transformative figure in polymer chemistry possessing unusual creativity, insight into the critical features of polymer structure, appreciation of marketplace opportunities, and rigorous adherence to scientific principles and methods.”—Clark Landis, University of Wisconsin, Madison
