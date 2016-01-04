ACS Award In Pure Chemistry: Jonathan S. Owen

Sponsor: Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation
Citation: For his deep chemical understanding of the synthesis and surface chemistry of colloidal quantum dots.
Current position: assistant professor of chemistry, Columbia University
Education: B.S., chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison; Ph.D., chemistry, California Institute of Technology
Owen on what gets him inspired:“Usually a thorough and penetrating manuscript or lecture has the biggest impact on my thinking. When I can find the time, I enjoy reading about unfamiliar topics and old literature on unsolved big picture problems like water splitting. (There is some excellent work out there!)”
What his colleagues say:“Using the rigorous principles and methods of synthetic chemistry, Jonathan has fundamentally changed the way the community understands the nucleation, surface chemistry, and reactivity of colloidal quantum dots. He has shown that many of my own ideas from decades ago were wrong.”—Louis Brus, Columbia University
